Gujarat polls: Congress promises to rename Narendra Modi Stadium if it wins

Former President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the revamped Motera cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in February 2021.

Ahmedabad, Nov 12: The Congress, which has released it manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat polls, has promised the voters to rechristen the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium if elected to power.

The Congress had opposed the renaming of the stadium and now it has promised to rechristen the name to Sardar Patel Stadium if it comes to power. The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is party's senior observer for Gujarat polls.

In ts its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections, it has also promised to provide 10 lakh jobs, Rs 500 per LPG cylinder, 300 units of free electricity per month and Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed people. The grand old party, which has remained out of power in the state for more than two decades, also promised waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, free education from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation) and constitution of a committee to determine MSP (minimum support price) for each and every crop.

The cricket stadium in question is spread over 63 acres and can accommodate an 1.32 lakh spectators. The stadium had surpassed the Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000 spectators. The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together.

Gujarat will vote in two phase on December 1 and 5 and the results will be announced on December 8.