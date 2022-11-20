Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 7 MLAs for anti-party activities

"These MLAs have been suspended for six years for having indulged in anti-party activities, " ANI quoted party's state president CR Paatil from a statement.

Gandhinagar, Nov 20: The Gujarat BJP has suspended its seven MLAs for filing nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party.

Harshad Vasava from Nandod in Narmada district, Arvind Ladani from Keshod Junagadh in Junagadh, Chattrasingh Gunjaria from Dhangadra in Surendranagar, Ketan Bhai Patel from Paradi in Valsad, Bharat Bhai Chavda from Rajkot rural, Uday Bhai Shah from Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Karan Bhai Baraiya from Amreli's Rajula were ticket aspirants in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly polls.

The BJP has denied tickets to 42 sitting MLAs. Several party bigwigs, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were denied tickets.

The saffron party, which has been in power for the last 27 years, won 99 seats out of 182 seats in 2017. This was 18 seats lesser than 2012 where it has won 117 seats.

This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.