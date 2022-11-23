Gujarat polls: 12 BJP MLAs suspended for 6 years

All the suspended MLAs, including 6-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav and two former legislators, were seeking BJP tickets in the Assembly polls.

Ahmedabad, Nov 23: The Gujarat BJP has suspended 12 party leaders for six years for anti-party activities after they filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections as independent candidates.

"These MLAs have been suspended for six years for having indulged in antiparty activities," a BJP communication reveals quoting state president CR Paatil.

It has to be noted that November 21 was the last date to withdraw nominations for the 93 seats that will vote in the second phase. As none of the BJP rebels withdrew their nominations, the party took disciplinary action.

These leaders, who will now fight against BJP candidates on 11 seats of north and central Gujarat, include sitting MLA of Vaghodia (Vadodara district) Madhu Shrivastav, according to PTI.

Former MLA of Padra, Dinu Patel and ex-MLA of Bayad, Dhavalsinh Zala, were also among the 12 who have been suspended by the saffron party.

Others include Kuldipsinh Raul (Savli), Khatubhai Pagi (Shehra), SM Khant (Lunawada), JP Patel (Lunawada), Ramesh Zala (Umreth), Amarshi Zala (Khambhat), Ramsinh Thakor (Kheralu), Mavji Desai (Dhanera) and Lebji Thakor (Deesa constituency).

Several party bigwigs, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and party chief Patil had opted out of contesting the polls, this time.

Gujarat will vote in two-phase on December 1 and 5 and the results will be announced on December 8.

The BJP is aiming to set a new record in terms of the number of seats won and the entry of the AAP has made it a triangular fight this time in the state which was traditionally known for its bipolar elections.