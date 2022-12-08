Gujarat poll results: From Hardik Patel to Rivaba Jadeja, here are top contenders

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

As the counting for votes for 182 seats begins in Gujarat, let's take a look at the key contenders in the fray.

Rivaba Jadeja

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has contested from Jamnagar North. She is taking on Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP's Karsan Karmur. The interesting part of the story is that her sister-in-law and father-in-law campaigned for the Congress candidate. Thus exposing the political tussle in the family.

Isudan Gadhvi

All eyes are on this seat as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi has contested from Khambalia. He is taking on BJP's Mulu Ayar Bera and Congress' Vikram Madam. Political pundits predicted a triangular fight in this constituency although Congress candidate is favourite to win as it had emerged victorious in 2017.

Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has contested from Ghatlodia Assembly seat. This constituency was carved out from Sarkhej Assembly constituency after 2008 delimitation. It is a segment of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. In two elections held so far, the BJP has emerged victorious on both occasions. In 2017, Bhupendra Patel won the seat with 1.17 lakh votes. Congress has fielded Amee Yagnik and AAP has given a ticket to Vijay Patel.

Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. It falls under the Patan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Jignesh Mevani won as an independent candidate. Five years later, he has joined Congress and taking on BJP's Manilai Vaghela and AAP's Dalpat Bhatiya.

This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. In the two polls held so far, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in the seat. The saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor who will be taking on Congress spokesperson Himanshu Patel and Dolat Patel from AAP. On two earlier occasions, Shambhuji Thakor had won the seat.

Hardik Patel

All eyes are on this seat as Hardik Patel, who rose to fame with Patidar agitation, has switched sides from Congress to BJP. This is his first election where he is taking on Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad and AAP's Amarsinh Thakor. More importantly, Dalit activist Kiran Rathod has contested as an independent candidate. Since 1995, the BJP and Congress have won the seats two times, each.

Bhemabhai Chaudhary

Deodar Assembly constituency is part of Banaskantha district. The key contestant here is AAP Gujarat vice-president Bhemabhai Chaudhary. While BJP has fielded Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan, the Congress had given ticket to Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary.

Jayantibhai Savjibhai Rathwa

Jetpur is part of Chhota Udaipur district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. BJP has fielded Jayantibhai Savjibhai Rathwa and he is taking on Sukhram Rathava and AAP's Radhika Rathava. It has to be noted that the saffron party has won four times in the last five polls. In 2017, Congress' Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai emerged victorious.

Gopal Italia

AAP state chief Gopal Italia is taking on Congress candidate Kaplesh Variya and BJP's Vinodbhai Amrishbhai Mordiya. Italia is an influential Patidar leader and played a key role in the Patidar quota agitation in 2015.

Sukhaji Thakor

Sukhaji Thakor, farmer activist and former secretary of Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG), is contesting the poll from the AAP ticket. He is taking on Bhopaji Thakor and Sagar Rabari.

Kandhalbhai Jadeja

Kandhalbhai Jadeja, son of late don Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja, has contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket. He has taken on BJP's Dheliben Odedra, AAP's Bhimabhai Makvana, and Congress' Nathabhai Odedra.

Pabubha Manek

For 32 years, Pabubha Manek has been winning this seat. He won the first three elections as an independent (1990, 95, 98), then joined the Congress and won the seat in 2002. Later, he won the BJP and won in 2007, 2012 and 2017. He is taking on Congress' Malubhai Kandoria, and AAP candidate Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai.