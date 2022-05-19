Gujarat: PM Modi to address Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug at Vadodara

. .

Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organizing the Shivir.

The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Swachh Bharat.