Gujarat: PM Modi to address Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug at Vadodara


New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug in Vadodara, Gujarat this morning at 10:30 through video conferencing.

Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organizing the Shivir.

The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Swachh Bharat.

