Gujarat: PM Modi dedicates multiple projects at Banas Daily Sankul

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily. The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. Also, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, Organic Manure and Biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura - Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar. Chief Minister of Gujarat S Bhupendrabhai Patel was among those present on the occasion.

Before the event, the Primer Minister tweeted about his association with Banas dairy and shared photographs from his visits in 2013 and 2016. The Prime Minister said "In the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. I am particularly proud of the Dairy's innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory." PM Modi also praised the efforts and spirit of the people of Banaskantha. He said "I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable.

Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see."

Speaking today, the Prime Minister started with bowing to the holy land of Maa Amba ji. He noted the blessings of the women of Banas and expressed his regard for their indomitable spirit. The Prime Minister said that here, one can directly feel how the economy of the village and empowerment of mothers and sisters in India can be strengthened and how the cooperative movement can give strength to the self-reliant India campaign. As Member of Parliament from Kashi, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Banas Dairy and people of Banaskantha for establishing a complex in Varanasi also.

Noting the expansion of activity in Banas Dairy the Prime Minister said while Banas Dairy Complex, Cheese and Whey Plant, all of which are important in the expansion of the dairy sector, "Banas Dairy has also proved that other resources can also be used to increase the income of local farmers". He said potato, honey, and other related products are changing the destiny of the farmers. This is also adding to the campaign of vocal for local, he said, while noting the dairy's expansion into food oil and peanuts.

. .

He praised the dairy's projects in Gobardhan and appreciated the dairy projects for helping in the government's efforts to create wealth from waste by establishing such plants all over the country. He said that these plants will benefit by maintaining cleanliness in villages, giving income to farmers for gobar, producing electricity and protecting earth by the nature manure. He said such efforts strengthen our villages and our women and protect the mother earth.

Expressing his pride in the strides made by Gujarat, the Prime Minister mentioned his visit to Vidya Sammeksha Kendra yesterday. He said that the kendra, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, is achieving new heights. Today this kendra has become a vibrant hub of strength of 54000 schools of Gujarat, 4.5 lakh teachers and 1.5 crore students. This Kendra is equipped with AI, machine learning and big data analytics. By the measures taken through this initiative, attendance in schools improved by 26 per cent. The Prime Minister said that this type of projects can being far reaching changes in the education landscape of the country and asked the education related stakeholders, officers and other states to study and adopt this type of facility.

The Prime Minister also spoke in Gujarati. He once again conveyed his happiness over the strides made by the Banas dairy and appreciated the spirit of women of Banas. He bowed to the women of Banaskantha who take care of their cattle as their children. The Prime Minister reiterated his love for the people of Banaskantha and said he will always be linked to them wherever he goes. "I will be with you like a partner in your fields", said the Prime Minister.

Banas Dairy has created a new economic force in the country, he said. The Prime Minister said that Banas dairy movement is helping farmers and cattle rearing communities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha (Somnath to Jagannath), Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Dairy today is contributing to the income of the farmers. He said that with milk production of 8.5 lakh crore rupees, dairy is emerging as a bigger medium of farmers income than traditional foodgrains, especially where landholdings are small and conditions are tough. Referring to direct benefit transfer to the accounts of the farmers, the Prime Minister said now benefits are reaching the beneficiaries fully unlike the situation described by a previous Prime Minister that only 15 paisa in a rupee reached the beneficiary in the past.

Reiterating his focus on natural farming, the Prime Minister recalled Banaskantha's embrace of water conservation and drip irrigation. He asked them while treating water as 'prasad' and gold, they should construct 75 grand sarovars in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav till Independence Day in 2023.