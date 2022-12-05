Gujarat and Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: Will saffron party retain both states?

Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 while Gujarat is having two-phase poll which has been held on December 1 and 5.

New Delhi, Dec 05: The exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls will be out on Monday evening, thus revealing the mood of the voters in the two states.

Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls and predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the other smaller parties.

In Gujarat, the BJP is aiming to set a new record in terms of the number of seats won and the entry of the AAP has made it a triangular fight this time in the state which was traditionally known for its bipolar elections.

In the fiercely fought elections five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress hopes that voters would go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents.

