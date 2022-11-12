Gujarat Elections: From Yogi to Rupani, BJP’s list of star campaigners

The lists, submitted to the Election Commission, also includes many other Union ministers and state party leaders, news agency PTI reported.

With the EC capping the expenditure by candidates during the campaign, rules allow the expenses incurred on the stump by these star campaigners to be borne by their party and not the local contestants.

The BJP had on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The party has claimed that a number of senior leaders from the state, including Rupani and Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the central leadership to this effect.

Polling will be held in two phases in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.