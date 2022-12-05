Gujarat Election Phase 2 LIVE: 34.74% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Dec 5, 2022 2:50 PM
Gujarat
A differently-abled voter casts his vote in Nadiad, Kheda
Gujarat
An all women manged Polling Station (Sakhi Booth) in Gandhinagar district. In phase 2, 651 such Polling stations are being set up across 93ACs.
Dec 5, 2022 2:41 PM
Rajasthan
Elderly Voters being facilitated by volunteers at the Polling stations during ongoing bye elections in 21- Sardarshahr AC of Rajasthan.
Dec 5, 2022 2:35 PM
Gujarat
Glimpse of some Model Polling Booths..
Dec 5, 2022 2:31 PM
Gujarat
The pure joy of voting displayed by an elderly voter as she shows her Inked Finger
Dec 5, 2022 2:29 PM
Gujarat
34.74% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022
Dec 5, 2022 2:21 PM
By-polls voter tunout
37% voter turnout in Kurhani (Bihar), 46.96% in Padampur (Odisha), 36.68% in Sardashahar (Rajasthan), 19.01% in Rampur (UP), 33.20% in Khatauli and 50.83% in Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) recorded till 1 pm.
Dec 5, 2022 2:16 PM
Uttar Pradesh
31.64% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the by-poll to the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.
Dec 5, 2022 2:12 PM
Police bring the situation under control at Keshavpura polling station under Anklav assembly constituency in Anand where a scuffle between BJP and Congress workers reportedly took place during polling.
Dec 5, 2022 1:40 PM
If there's still a wave, what's the need to camp here? In Ahmedabad, people missed trains & flights and couldn't reach hospitals as PM Modi had 35 km long road shows. Manmohan Singh used to go to Punjab, do 1-2 public rallies & Cong used to come to power. There's no wave: S Gohil
Dec 5, 2022 1:39 PM
Gujarat
Sonia Gandhi had said nobody can replace Ahmed Patel&we'll always feel his absence. In these polls, we felt his absence. But people saw the tactics BJP had used to defeat Ahmed Patel & they haven't forgotten. They'll vote against BJP as tribute: Shaktisinh Gohil
Dec 5, 2022 1:04 PM
Former Indian Cricketer Nayan Mongia casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls at a polling booth in Vadodara.
Dec 5, 2022 1:03 PM
Uttar Pradesh
I have complete faith that SP will win the Mainpuri bypolls, people have realised that BJP is fighting polls unfairly so they will get the reply once the poll results are out: Dimple Yadav, SP candidate
Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM
I appeal to people to step go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase & 52 plus seats in the second phase: Isudan Gadhvi
Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM
Gujarat
AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Dec 5, 2022 12:30 PM
An average voter turnout of 19.17 per cent was recorded in the first three hours of polling till 11 am on Monday in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions, the Election Commission said.
Dec 5, 2022 12:23 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Naranpura area in Ahmedabad
Dec 5, 2022 12:21 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar
Dec 5, 2022 12:20 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip
Dec 5, 2022 12:20 PM
Gujarat
Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara.
Dec 5, 2022 11:51 AM
Gujarat
19.17% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022
Dec 5, 2022 11:46 AM
By Elections 2022 voter turnout
24% voter turnout in Kurhani (Bihar), 29.73% in Padampur (Odisha), 19.87% in Sardashahar (Rajasthan), 11.30% in Rampur (UP), 20.70% in Khatauli and 31.27% in Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) recorded till 11 am.
Dec 5, 2022 11:28 AM
Odisha
Over 8 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of voting in Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, where by-election is underway on Monday, an Election Commission official said. Long queues were seen in front of several polling stations even before the voting process started at 7 am.
Dec 5, 2022 11:27 AM
UP bypolls: Voting yet to pick up in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli
Polling started on a dull note in the bypolls to three seats in Uttar Pradesh with only seven per cent of the voters exercising their franchise in the first two hours of voting in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats witnessed 3.97 and 6.9 per cent polling on Monday, EC officials said.
Dec 5, 2022 11:26 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat's Viramgam Hardik Patel appealed to the people to cast their votes in the second phase of the assembly elections which is underway and said that his party has worked for the development of the state.
Dec 5, 2022 11:26 AM
Rajasthan
Voting for by-polls to Sardashahar assembly constituency underway.
Dec 5, 2022 11:25 AM
Amit Shah, after casting his vote, says, "I appeal to everyone to vote, especially the first-time voters - the young girls and boys should vote."
Dec 5, 2022 11:25 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family offer prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad
Dec 5, 2022 11:21 AM
Uttar Pradesh
I don't know on whose orders the administration is working from the day polling started. What briefing has been given to him? Complaints are coming continuously since morning. Police is not allowing people to cast votes: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Dec 5, 2022 11:03 AM
The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully: PM Modi
Dec 5, 2022 11:03 AM
It's a festival of democracy. Everyone should exercise their franchise. I too voted today. I appeal to everyone to step out in large numbers, vote & strengthen democracy. People of Gujarat are smart & they have always voted thoughtfully. They'll do the same this time too: Delhi LG
Dec 5, 2022 11:03 AM
In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of CM candidate likely being an OBC, so I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat & this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela
Dec 5, 2022 10:54 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
Dec 5, 2022 10:49 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
Dec 5, 2022 10:45 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
Voting underway for By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara)
Dec 5, 2022 10:42 AM
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast her vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls at Polling Booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School
Dec 5, 2022 10:39 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
Dec 5, 2022 9:57 AM
Gujarat
4.75% voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Dec 5, 2022 9:57 AM
Odisha
Voting for by-poll for assembly Padampur Constituency is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Deeptipur High School, Padmapur
Dec 5, 2022 9:56 AM
Baldev Thakor is contesting from Kalol & it was turned into a Police camp, there was an atmosphere of fear. It shows that BJP is losing & with the help of Police and Govt machinery they are influencing the polling. Our workers & leaders will contest bravely & win: Jagdish Thakor
Dec 5, 2022 9:55 AM
Gujarat
Cong is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night & were untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am & called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming: Guj Cong chief Jagdish Thakor
Dec 5, 2022 9:54 AM
Voting for by-poll for Rampur assembly constituency is underway.
Dec 5, 2022 9:53 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip
Dec 5, 2022 9:23 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public School, Ranip.
Dec 5, 2022 9:22 AM
Congress received massive support in Saurashtra and south Gujarat in phase 1. Today, north Gujarat and central Gujarat are going to polls & you can see long queues. Come December 8, Congress will come to power with a majority, he said.
Dec 5, 2022 8:49 AM
Gujarat
Congress leader Bharat Solanki votes in Botad
Dec 5, 2022 8:35 AM
Gujarat
In the second phase, voting is being held on 93 seats in Gujarat today. My appeal to all the voters. This election is the election of new hopes and aspirations of Gujarat. It is a great opportunity that has come after decades. Looking towards the future, do come by voting for the progress of Gujarat, this time come by doing something different and wonderful.- tweets Arvind Kejriwal
Dec 5, 2022 8:31 AM
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote from polling booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School in Ahemdabad
Dec 5, 2022 8:31 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Police-admin doing manipulation. EC had directed that deployment for duties be randomised.But when polling parties arrived, around 2000 of the staff was stopped & held back as reserves as they had Yadav surname. they forget that not only Yadavs but everyone votes for SP: RG Yadav
Dec 5, 2022 8:31 AM
Visuals from polling booth 10 in Jetalpur, Vadodara
Dec 5, 2022 8:30 AM
Uttar Pradesh
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav cast his vote for the Mainpuri By Election today. He says, "Dimple Yadav (party's candidate for the by-election) will win with three times more votes than what Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) used to get."
Dec 5, 2022 8:15 AM
Gujarat
I appeal to everyone to vote. BJP has maintained law and order & has worked for the development of Gujarat. I want all Gujaratis to vote for BJP. We should exercise our power to vote as election is the beauty of democracy: BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel
Dec 5, 2022 8:01 AM
Gujarat
Voting for the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022 begins.
Dec 5, 2022 8:00 AM
Gujarat
BJP, AAP contesting in all 93 seats in second phase, Congress in 90
The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
Dec 5, 2022 7:57 AM
PM Modi appeals to people to vote in large numbers
Dec 5, 2022 7:56 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in UP's Safai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.
Dec 5, 2022 7:56 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, has appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats.
Dec 5, 2022 7:47 AM
Gujarat
This isn't a neck-to-neck fight, everyone is with Hardik. We're awaiting the results. Hardik likes challenges, & he'll overcome this challenge too. He'll definitely win: Kinjalben Patel, wife of BJP candidate from Viramgam Hardik Patel
Dec 5, 2022 7:42 AM
Samajwadi Party patron Late Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
SP is going to win by a huge margin. There is no competition with any other political party: Abhay Ram Yadav
Dec 5, 2022 7:40 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Barbarism being done & people being arrested, beaten up. Police are going to colonies & telling people not to step out to vote. People in one colony locked up their houses and migrated in fear. They are saying it everywhere to not cast votes: Azam Khan, SP
Dec 5, 2022 7:40 AM
Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, Congress candidate for Bhanupratappur constituency, Savitri Mandavi casts her vote for by-poll to the assembly seat. "Atmosphere is in favour of Congress because our Govt has set standards of development. Looking at those works, people are voting for us."
Dec 5, 2022 7:39 AM
Meanwhile, voting for by-elections for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh begins.
Dec 5, 2022 7:10 AM
It is to be noted that PM Modi is a registered voter from the Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous elections. This polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.
Dec 5, 2022 7:04 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.
Dec 5, 2022 6:58 AM
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on Sunday for exercising his franchise in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday.
Dec 5, 2022 6:46 AM
The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
Dec 5, 2022 6:45 AM
The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.
Dec 5, 2022 6:41 AM
Prominent candidates
Prominent candidates in the second phase include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, Patidar leader Hardik Patel from Viramgam and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. Both Hardik Patel and Thakor are contesting on BJP ticket.
Dec 5, 2022 6:30 AM
As many as 833 candidates from 61 political parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.
Dec 5, 2022 6:20 AM
Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling
Dec 5, 2022 6:20 AM
While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi & 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km & for 2 hours we were in the jungle, says Congress' Danta constituency candidate Kanti Kharadi
Dec 5, 2022 6:11 AM
Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape, says Congress Danta constituency candidate Kanti Kharadi on Rahul Gandhi's claim that Kharadi was 'brutally attacked by BJP goons and is missing'
Dec 5, 2022 6:08 AM
Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat.
Dec 5, 2022 12:18 AM
PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will vote in the second phase.
Dec 5, 2022 12:16 AM
Besides, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
Dec 5, 2022 12:16 AM
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
Dec 5, 2022 12:15 AM
The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.
Dec 5, 2022 12:15 AM
Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.
Dec 5, 2022 12:14 AM
Dec 5, 2022 12:14 AM
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
Dec 5, 2022 12:13 AM
Voting will be held on 93 seats in which a total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Dec 5, 2022 12:13 AM
The second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election will be held on Monday.