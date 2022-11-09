Former CM Vijay Rupani opts out of Gujarat poll race

"I worked as CM for 5 years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We will work to make chosen candidate win," Rupani was quoted saying by ANI.

Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel, senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasamaalso also declared they will not contest upcoming Assembly elections.

"I will not fight Assembly elections and have expressed it to senior leader of party. I have decided other workers should get opportunity. I have fought the elections 9 times till now. I express my gratitude to the party," said Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

With an eye on fresh record, the BJP is looking to bring in younger faces and will drop many senior leaders from the list of candidates.

Those above 75 years and several senior leaders are likely to be dropped from contesting this election.