Ahmedabad, Dec 01: The stage is set for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election as the polling for the first phase will be held on Thursday on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray.
Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE: Can BJP register historic 7th straight win? Voting to start at 8 am
Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.
Gujarat Assembly Elections LIVE: Catch all the UPDATES here
Dec 1, 2022 12:38 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:38 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:37 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:37 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:37 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:36 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:35 AM
Dec 1, 2022 12:35 AM
More GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News
Read more...