Gujarat assembly polls: Two former Congress leaders join BJP

Ahmedabad, Aug 17: Nearly two weeks after resigning from the Congress, former Gujarat minister Naresh Raval and former Rajya Sabha member Raju Parmar joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, months ahead of the state Assembly polls. Both the leaders were associated with the Congress for decades.

State BJP chief C R Paatil welcomed them into the party by offering them saffron scarves and caps. A large number of their supporters also joined the ruling party.