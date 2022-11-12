Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases 2nd list of 6 candidates

Earlier, the saffron party had announced the first list of 160 candidates and Hardik Patel, who quit Congress and joined the saffron party in June this year, has been given the ticket to contest the poll from Viramgam constituency.

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

The BJP is aiming to set a new record in terms of the number of seats won and the entry of the AAP has made it a triangular fight this time in the state which was traditionally known for its bipolar elections.

In the fiercely fought elections five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from the Congress defected to it and it is unlikely that the saffron party will repeat all the incumbent MLAs.