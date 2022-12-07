Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

Dec 8, 2022 10:57 AM
Gujarat
BJP heading towards a landslide victory in Gujarat with the party leading on 149 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends.
Dec 8, 2022 10:53 AM
Gujarat
BJP now leading on 149 seats in the state and Congress on far 18, as counting continues.
Dec 8, 2022 10:52 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Congress leading on 33 and BJP on 31 seats as counting continues in the state with the majority mark being 35 as per EC trends
Dec 8, 2022 10:52 AM
Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we're presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people & BJP of Gujarat. It's one of the biggest ever record in polling history: Parliamentary Affairs Min
Dec 8, 2022 10:51 AM
Not right. Party witnessed good results in several areas, but not in others. It'll be our effort to see how situation can be improved where results are good & what can be done where it isn't as per expectation: Mukul Wasnik when asked that Cong is declining
Dec 8, 2022 10:48 AM
Gujarat
There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in PM Modi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on BJP gaining clear lead in Gujarat
Dec 8, 2022 10:48 AM
Gujarat
BJP's Rivaba Jadeja now leading in Jamnagar North Assembly constituency of Gujarat, as per ECI trends
Dec 8, 2022 10:48 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Independent candidates KL Thakur and Hiteshwar Singh lead in Nalagarh and Banjar Assembly constituencies, respectively
Dec 8, 2022 10:48 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.
Dec 8, 2022 10:47 AM
Gujarat
BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes. He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
Dec 8, 2022 10:46 AM
Gujarat
Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the State elections
Dec 8, 2022 10:46 AM
Gujarat
Early trends show BJP leading in 142 seats in Gujarat, as per ECI
Dec 8, 2022 10:45 AM
Himachal Pradesh
In 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP-30, Congress-30 in early leads, as per Election Commission
Dec 8, 2022 10:41 AM
Assembly bypolls | BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta leading in Kurhani, Bihar; Congress leader Anil Kumar Sharma leading in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan
Dec 8, 2022 10:38 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh bypoll | Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli Assembly seat; BJP candidate trailing
Dec 8, 2022 10:38 AM
Gujarat
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia.
Dec 8, 2022 10:38 AM
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.
Dec 8, 2022 10:36 AM
Gujarat
AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on.
Dec 8, 2022 10:30 AM
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of over 14,000 votes over his nearest rival.
Dec 8, 2022 10:18 AM
Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes.
Dec 8, 2022 10:17 AM
Early trends show Congress leading in 32 seats, BJP in 31 seats and Independent 4 in Himachal Pradesh.
Dec 8, 2022 9:56 AM
Assembly bypolls: Congress leading in Bhanupratappur, Chhattisgarh and Sardarshahar, Rajasthan; BJD leading in Padampur, Odisha; BJP leading in Kurhani, Bihar; Samajwadi Party leading in Rampur- as per official EC trends
Dec 8, 2022 9:51 AM
Gujarat
Partywise vote share so far in Gujarat
The BJP has grabbed over 50% of the total votes polled in the Gujarat assembly election 2022. The debutant AAP has managed to get 14% share of the total votes polled. Congress's vote share reduced to 26.8%.
Dec 8, 2022 9:49 AM
Himachal Pradesh
BJP and Congress are having a neck-to-neck battle in the hill state. As of now, Congress is narrowly leading BJP and Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is nowhere in the picture.
Dec 8, 2022 9:49 AM
Himachal Pradesh
BJP rebel Krishan Lal Thakur, who contested as an independent candidate, is leading from Nalagarh.
Dec 8, 2022 9:48 AM
Hardik Patel predicts 135 to 145 seats for BJP in Gujarat
Dec 8, 2022 9:44 AM
Gujarat
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani who is contesting on a Congress ticket, is now leading in Vadgam assembly constituency. He is up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manilal Vaghela and Dalpat Bhatiya of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Dec 8, 2022 9:40 AM
Gujarat election results latest trend: CNN-News18
Dec 8, 2022 9:37 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh election results latest trend: CNN-News18
Dec 8, 2022 9:37 AM
Himachal Pradesh
BJP ahead in Himachal
Dec 8, 2022 9:34 AM
Gujarat
Alpesh Thakor, who was with the Congress prior to joining BJP, is contesting from Gandhinagar South against AAP's Devendrabhai Pravinchandra Patel and Congress's Himanshu Patel.
Dec 8, 2022 9:27 AM
Himachal Pradesh
BJP leads on 20 seats, Congress on 13 and Independent candidates on 2 seats, as counting for Himachal Pradesh Elections continues.
Dec 8, 2022 9:24 AM
Gujarat
Bhupendra Patel, who succeeded Vijay Rupani last year as the Gujarat Chief Minister is contesting from the assembly elections from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad.
Dec 8, 2022 9:21 AM
Gujarat
BJP to form 'double engine' govt in Gujarat once again with huge majority: Vejalpur candidate Amit Thaker
Dec 8, 2022 9:11 AM
BJP's Hardik Patel (in file photo) leading in the Viramgam Assembly seat, Congress leader Lakhabhai Bharwad trailing.
Dec 8, 2022 9:11 AM
In Gujarat, BJP leads on 8 seats, Congress 3 and AAP on 1 seat as the counting of votes is underway, as per ECI.
Dec 8, 2022 9:09 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh.
Dec 8, 2022 9:02 AM
Gujarat leads at 9am: BJP leading on 3 Assembly seats, Congress on 2 and AAP on 1 seat, as per official EC trends
Dec 8, 2022 8:59 AM
BJP is leading in Himachal Pradesh.
Dec 8, 2022 8:55 AM
BJP is leading in 101 seats.
Dec 8, 2022 8:54 AM
Gujarat
Rivaba Jadeja is leading in Jamnagar
Dec 8, 2022 8:46 AM
Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway
Visuals from Govt Girls' Sr Sec School, Shimla
Dec 8, 2022 8:40 AM
Gujarat
BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seats &the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. BJP will have a huge victory: Gujarat Minister & BJP candidate from Surat West, Purnesh Modi.
Dec 8, 2022 8:39 AM
BJP is leading in Gujarat
Dec 8, 2022 8:33 AM
A victory for BJP in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.
Dec 8, 2022 8:28 AM
Gujarat
Today, counting of votes is taking place. With the blessings of the people, we will win with the majority: Babuji Thakor, Congress candidate from Mansa constituency
Dec 8, 2022 8:23 AM
Gujarat
The Gujarat elections witnessed a turnout of 64.33 per cent, around 4 per cent less than the previous Assembly polls in 2017. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted in the 2022 elections.
Dec 8, 2022 8:22 AM
Gujarat
Gujarat BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is leading from Jamnagar (north).
Dec 8, 2022 8:19 AM
Gujarat
Initial trends show BJP ahead in Gujarat
Dec 8, 2022 8:16 AM
Gujarat
Visuals from Government Commerce College in Gandhinagar.
Dec 8, 2022 8:11 AM
Gujarat
Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officials are on duty at the counting centres, and each counting table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.
Dec 8, 2022 8:11 AM
The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The entire counting process is being videotaped.
Dec 8, 2022 8:10 AM
Gujarat
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.
Dec 8, 2022 8:06 AM
The counting of votes has started. The postal ballots will be counted first till 8:30 am.
Dec 8, 2022 8:04 AM
Strong rooms open, counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections is to begin shortly
Dec 8, 2022 8:00 AM
Counting for by-elections for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also begins.
Dec 8, 2022 7:55 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Dimple Yadav is contesting the Manipuri by-elections to claim Mulayam's legacy.
Dec 8, 2022 7:47 AM
Himachal Pradesh
The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Elections to take place today. SDM Mandi, Ritika Jindal says, "Today is the result day. The counting will begin at 8 am. Strong room will open at 7.30 am."
Dec 8, 2022 7:44 AM
The early trends post 8am will be based on postal ballot votes
Dec 8, 2022 7:40 AM
The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Elections to take place today. Visuals from the counting hall in Mandi where all preparations have been made.
SDM Mandi, Ritika Jindal says, "Today is the result day. The counting will begin at 8 am. Strong room will open at 7.30 am."
Dec 8, 2022 7:39 AM
135-145, we are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?: BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel when asked how many seats will his party get
Dec 8, 2022 7:39 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School
Dec 8, 2022 7:39 AM
Govt being formed on basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 yrs. People know BJP met their expectations.They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance&strengthened this trust: BJP candidate Hardik Patel
Dec 8, 2022 7:31 AM
Gujarat
The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, as the counting of votes for the assembly elections held on December 1 and 5 gets under way soon. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.
Dec 8, 2022 7:17 AM
Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School
Dec 8, 2022 7:15 AM
The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre at LD Engineering College
Dec 8, 2022 7:05 AM
Himachal Pradesh
In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.
Dec 8, 2022 7:03 AM
Himachal Pradesh
The hill state has a tradition of voting out the ruling party. If most exit polls are to be believed, BJP could buck the trend
Dec 8, 2022 6:57 AM
The stakes are highest for the Congress party which has been on a losing spree for over two years now, not registering a single state election victory on its own.
Dec 8, 2022 6:56 AM
Himachal Pradesh
68 counting halls at 59 locations
The counting of votes is taking place in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state, The counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am.
Dec 8, 2022 6:56 AM
After a gap of 30 minutes from the commencement of counting of postal ballot papers, counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will commence at 8.30am.
Dec 8, 2022 6:56 AM
It’s results day for Gujarat and Himachal today. The counting of votes is taking place for 182-seat Gujarat assembly and 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 today. The counting of votes would begin at 8am.
Dec 8, 2022 12:17 AM
The results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assemblies elections will set the tone for the upcoming General Election 2024.
Dec 8, 2022 12:09 AM
Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, it could be the Congress' turn to form the next government if one went by the state's "riwaaj(tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government.
Dec 8, 2022 12:09 AM
Gujarat
The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also.
Dec 8, 2022 12:08 AM
Gujarat
The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly.
Dec 8, 2022 12:08 AM
Gujarat
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.
Dec 8, 2022 12:08 AM
The counting process will commence at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first.
Dec 7, 2022 11:38 PM
Himachal Pradesh
A day before the Himachal Assembly election results will be declared, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appeared in a relaxed mood and was seen enjoying "gol gappas" (popular Indian snack) at the famous Ridge in Shimla.
Dec 7, 2022 9:55 PM
A day before the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election held last month, the Congress in the state on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities.
Dec 7, 2022 9:27 PM
Gujarat Chief Electoral officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process.
Dec 7, 2022 7:46 PM
"Arrangements are being made here so that party workers can celebrate here. Seating arrangements for about 2,000 workers have been made here," says a BJP worker
Dec 7, 2022 7:43 PM
Preparations underway at BJP regional office 'Sri Kamalam' in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat Elections results tomorrow.
Dec 7, 2022 6:49 PM
On the other hand, no party has won a back-to-back election in Himachal Pradesh after 1985.
Dec 7, 2022 6:48 PM
The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.
Dec 7, 2022 6:48 PM
Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections.
Dec 7, 2022 6:48 PM
When votes get counted on Thursday for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records.
Dec 7, 2022 6:39 PM
While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.
Dec 7, 2022 6:39 PM
Counting of votes will be held for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday.