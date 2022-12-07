Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP heading towards landslide victory in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 08: The lotus is set to bloom in Gujarat with the BJP leading in over 140 seats while in Himachal Pradesh there is a neck-and-neck fight between the saffron party and Congress.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat which is eyeing its seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.