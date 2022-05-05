Grey skies, moderate rains relieve Bengalureans; city to witness more showers over next 5 days

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru, May 05: Cool days seems to be back in the garden city as overcast skies coupled with moderate rains in some areas rescued Bengalureans from the sizzling summer heat for the fifth consecutive day that dragged down the mercury.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolateddd heavy rains likely at a few places in south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe today.

The city is very likely to witness rainfall until May 9, said IMD.

The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days.

. .

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala-Mahe on Wednesday, and over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on Thursday and Friday, the IMD added.

It is to be noted that a cyclonic circulation formed over South Andaman Sea on 06th May, 2022 will intensify into Depression during subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement.

Under its influence:

a) Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands on today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th May.

b) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea during next 5 days; into Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 4 days and into Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 08th & 09th May.