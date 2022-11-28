Great news says PM Modi after two Cheetahs are re-introduced into the forest

Eight Cheetahs, three males and five females were flown in from Africa as part of the Indian government's efforts to re-establish the speedy carnivore in India.

In 1952, the Cheetahs were declared extinct after the last surviving big cat was killed by hunters.

The release on Sunday came nine days after a male-Oban- was allowed into the larger enclosure and eleven days after brothers Freddie and Elton were also shipped. The remaining four-three females and a male will soon be moved. The females were shifted after a leopard living in the larger enclosure was relocated.

"Great news!" prime minister Narendra Modi had tweeted after Freddie and Elton were shifted to the larger containment area.

Last week DFO Verma said that a team of experts had been called in as the animal was dodging forest officials for the past four months. J S Chauhan the principal chief conservator, Madhya Pradesh said that this month the Cheetahs were adapting to their new home very well.

This was underlined by Freddie and Elton, making their first kill within 24 hours of their release. The duo hunted down and killed a spotted deer. "We are enthralled and happy... Elton and Freddie are killing prey and enjoying the bigger enclosure without any stress. Now, Oban has been released," Chauhan said.

He also said that the Cheetah's progress was being monitored by high-resolution cameras positioned at the various places across the 98 acre enclosure. Each animal also has been fitted with radio collars which help in tracking its movements. The Cheetahs are monitored day and night, Chauhan also said.