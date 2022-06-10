Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel

"A landmark decision has been taken by the Government of India to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for Risk & Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by personnel of Indian Navy while being deployed at sea," defence ministry said in a statement.

. .

"This will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated Naval personnel who are deployed for operations in High Risk Areas, Anti-Piracy Operations, Maritime Security and IMBL Patrols etc, defending our maritime interests in Indian Ocean and beyond," it added.

"It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the statement said.