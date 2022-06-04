Govt orders Twitter, YouTube to take down derogatory deodorant ad

New Delhi, June 04: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down a derogatory advertisement of a deodorant.

The Ministry said that the television channel on which this advertisement appeared has pulled it down.

. .

The Ministry was referring to the advertisement Layerr Shot Mall which was published on June 3. The video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality and in violation of the Information Technology Act.

Several netizens had outraged over this advertisement. The advertisement features four men at a store having a conversation. When they spot the last remaining bottle f the Layer'r perfume, they discuss who will take the shot since there are four of them and just one of it.

During this conversation instead of the body spray a woman is shown. The woman turns back angry as she thinks they are talking about her.

The second advertisement starts with a couple in a bedroom. Four of the guy's friends enter the room and ask a crude question to the girl. The advertisement reveals that the friends were just referring to the perfume.