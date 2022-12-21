Profits from drugs are being utilised for terrorism: Amit Shah

Amit Shah added that if the investigation goes beyond the borders of the country, states can seek help from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy," Amit Shah was quoted saying by ANI.

"Our government policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims, we should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared," the union minister said.

Shah also alleged that those states that don't help central agencies are enabling drug traffickers, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with the NCB into drug trafficking.

"All the states, UTs have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports, and airports. Revenue dept, NCB, and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page," he added.

"NCB can conduct probes across the country. NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," Shah further said.

"We have mapped the drug network across the states. No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there'll be a situation that they'll be behind the bars," Shah said.

"Drugs are coming from gulf countries, and people involved in it have been arrested while factories have been sealed. On the basis of this, raids were conducted in 12 states and people were arrested there too," he said.

"Borders are responsibility of Central government, but when we give rights to BSF, it's said that rights of states are being taken, now how will BSF work there? BSF seizes drugs but doesn't have right to file case, those politicising this issue are promoting drug trafficking," Amit Shah said.

"Agencies can't work without rights, they have to be given rights. We should show faith in our agencies," Shah appealed.

Cutting across party lines, members in Lok Sabha demanded more action to deal with the rising menace of drug abuse in the country.