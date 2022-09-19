Govt commission to soon study status of Schedule Castes converts to Islam, Christianity

This move comes in the wake of several petitions pending in the Supreme Court which seek SC reservation benefits for Dalits who had converted to Christianity or Islam.

No person professing a religion different from Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste says the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order 1950. The original order under which only Hindus were classified as SCs was amended in the year 1956 following which Sikhs. In 1990 another amendment was made to include Buddhists.

In August Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that he would place on record the Government's stand on the issue raised by the petitioners. The matter would be next listed on October 11.

"Solicitor General submits that he would like to place on record the current position/ stand on the issue in question which deals with the prayer for extension of claim of reservation from Dalit communities to other religions other than the ones specified. On his request, three weeks' time is granted. Learned counsels for the petitioners/ appellants state that they will file a response if any, within a week thereafter," the Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had said.

The report also said that the proposed commission may have four members with its chairman holding the rank of Union Cabinet minister. The commission would submit the report in a year's time.

The proposed commission will also study the impact of adding more members to the current SC list. The issue is limited to Dalits since there is no religion-specific members for STs and OBCs. The DoPT website that the rights of a person belonging to the Schedule Tribes are independent of his or her religious faith.