Geographical Indication (GI) Tags act as a special identification ascribed to any region, town, or state. These tags are assigned to certain products like agriculture or handicraft that symbolise the uniqueness of that particular region or place.

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.

The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

Process of getting a GI tag includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration. It must be noted that any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers.

The famous goods which carry this GI tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

While there are around more than 400 GI Tags in India, it only goes say on how we are home to some of world's most unique creations.GI Tags in way is a tableu of the Indian heritage and culture that must be preserved at all costs

All you need to know about Mithila Makhana

Mithila Makhana or Makhan (botanical name: Euryale ferox Salisb.) is a special variety of aquatic fox nut cultivated in Mithila region of Bihar and Nepal. Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour facilitated for Geographical indication tagging for Mithila Makhana. Subsequently, in April 2022, it received Geographical indication from the Government of India.

Makhana is the one of the three prestigious cultural identity of Mithila. Pan, Makhan and Machh (fish) are the three prestigious cultural identity of Mithila. 'पग-पग पोखर, माछ, मखान' (step to step there are ponds, fishes, and Makhan) marks the region's cultural identity and Maithili pride.

In Mithila, Makhana is also termed as Makhan. It is also very famous in Kojagara festival of Maithil Brahmins celebrated for newly married couples. Makhana contains protein and fiber, along with micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus.