Govt asks WhatsApp for report on recent outage

On Tuesday, WhatsApp suffered a partial or total outage, globally. Users complained about not being able to send or receive text and video messages. However, the services had resumed after nearly two hours.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon as reported by news agency PTI.

At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector.

Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

The company later cited some technical error on its end as the reason behind this outage.