Government asks CJI Umesh Lalit to name his successor: Sources

As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.