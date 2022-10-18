New Delhi, Oct 18: The festival of lights, Diwali is inching closer and the joy, enthusiasm, and happiness that comes with this festival of lights is for everyone to see and feel. Looks like Google has also joined in, in this festive fervor and has teased people with a 'Diwali surprise' tweet.

Google in a tweet said, " just here to say search 'Diwali' for a surprise." The tweet was posted with a picture in which 10 earthen diyas (lamps) were there.

When you search 'Diwali' on Google, you will find 'Diwali' written in bold and 'Festivity' below it, along with an earthen lamp surrounded by sparkling stars on the landing page.

Then, just click on the earthen lamp, and your screen would fill with several diyas. Now, you can take your cursor to each diya for lighting them.

Google shared the Tweet on Sunday and is being appreciated by the twitterati. The tweet has so far received around 3,500 likes with several comments. The tweet was retweeted around 250 times.

The netizens are celebrating Google's surprise. Some of them also commented on the post.

One user wrote, "Happy Diwali in advance."

Another user wrote, " Loved it."

The third user wrote, " Love you for this and Thanks for respecting our religion."