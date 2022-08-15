New Delhi, Aug 15: To commemorate India's 75th Independence Day anniversary, Google on Monday launched a specialized doodle on its home search page. The doodle has been created by Neethi, a Kerala-based guest artist and shows India's historic day by interlinking it with kite flying, which has become a customary event associated with the day.

The tradition of flying kites is not new on Independence Day. I Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying has become one of Independence Day's most popular traditions.

Meanwhile, while sharing thoughts behind the making of the doodle, the artist expressed his artwork depicts the culture around kites- from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. "One of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities.

The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive," he added.

Further, explaining the elements and the symbols used in the artwork, Krisha said that the kites used in the doodle represent the colours of the national flag while the human illustration shows their love and affection towards the country. "Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, and birds and I'd like to believe the sun!" he added.