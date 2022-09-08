Google CEO Sundar Pichai hints at more job cuts if productivity does not improve

The more we try to understand the macroeconomic, we feel very uncertain about it. The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on, Pichai said.

"We want to make sure as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritising all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive that they can actually have impact on the things they're working on so that's what we are spending our time on," he also said.

He also drew specific examples on how he plans to carry this forward while citing examples of merging YouTube Music and Google Play Music into one product.

"Sometimes there are areas to make progress you have three people making decisions, understanding that and bringing it down to two or one improves efficiency by 20 per cent," Pichai said.

Google had in August told employees that there will be an overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general and that if the next quarter results do not look up there will be blood the streets.