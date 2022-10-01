Yes, the officials who are overlooking the cheetah project, have claimed that the 'Aasha', one of the five female cheetahs who was named so by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is showing signs of pregnancy, according to a report in The Times of India.

An official, however, told the daily that the confirmation about the pregnancy can be given by the end of this month.

"If Aasha is pregnant, it will be her first litter, and because she was caught in the wild, it did happen in Namibia. If she has cubs, we need to give her privacy and quiet. No people around her. She should have a hay bale hut in her enclosure," the daily quoted Executive director of Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) Laurie Marker as saying.

"Coming from the wild, it's always possible she could be pregnant. If so, this adds another layer of complexity to the project and underscores the importance of having trained staff on the ground to help manage. She needs space and quiet to lower her stress, so that she will be able to focus on rearing her cubs," Dr Marker added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, released cheetahs brought from the African country into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP in Sheopur district as part of a project to revive the population of the animal which became extinct in India in 1952.

Also, the PM has christened one of the five females as 'Asha', as reported by Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. It means hope in Hindi and it is a meaningful name considering India hopes to increase the population of cheetahs with the arrival of eight from Namibia.