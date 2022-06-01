Gone too soon: KK, a time-line

Kolkata concert

As one of the most beloved singers of Bollywood, KK has performed in concerts all over the country. On May 16, KK announced his Nazrul Mancha concert in Kolkata on his social media accounts. He had kept his fans updated about the concert for the past two days. The concert was for a college fest.

At Nazrul Mancha

The auditorium for KK's performance was full packed. KK was on stage for two hours, from 7 pm to 9 pm. He sang popular hits like Zara Si, Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal and Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein Kal. Clips of the same have been circulating over social media as fans are desperately trying to glimpse at KK's last performance before he passed away.

After his performance, KK uploaded a few photos from the concert on his Instagram, captioning, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all."

After the concert

As KK returned to his hotel at Esplanade after his stellar performance at Nazrul Mancha, he complained about chest pain and was sweating profusely. Immediately, he was taken to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The doctors deduced that KK had a cardiac arrest, which resulted in his death.

Soon after the news got out, music director Jeet Ganguly went to see KK at the hospital. Bengal Minister Arup Biswas went to the hospital and later tweeted about the same, confirming KK's death to millions of fans.

The last 'Pal' of KK on stage

Doctors at CMRI hospital declared the reason for KK's death as cardiac arrest. A few concert attendees later said that the auditorium where KK performed was not an open space, and the ACs were also not working. The authorities did not heed KK's requests to do something about the same and he could be seen sweating profusely during his performance. According to some reports, the high humidity and temperature of the auditorium, along with his continuous performance for two hours, could have been a causative factor. Some students complained that authorities sprayed fire extinguishers due to the uncontrollable crowds, which could have further deteriorated KK's condition. The auditorium authorities are being blamed for their irresponsibility and carelessness.

Later, police sources according to reports informed that KK's head and face bore injuries, indicating an unnatural death of the renowned singer. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and with his family's permission, a post-mortem is to be performed at SSKM hospital, Kolkata, to confirm the actual cause of death.

#JusticeforKK has been trending on Twitter and other social media sites since the news got out.

KK's legacy

KK, a renowned seasoned and versatile singer, has sung songs in various languages like Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, etc. Having started his career by singing ad jingles, KK shot to fame with Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Since then, there has been no turning back for him.

Fans and critics alike have been mourning the loss of KK since yesterday night. Condolences and well wishes are pouring down on KK's family, trying to support them through this difficult time.