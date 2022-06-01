Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

New Delhi, Jun 01 : Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two sons. KK performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

Notably, his sudden death has shattered the music fraternity and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news.

The world of music lost beloved star and Twitter is coming together to mourn the loss. These losses have left a void in the hearts of music lovers and netizens have been paying them tributes.

In KK's death, the Indian music industry has lost another icon this year following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, a Twitter user wrote.