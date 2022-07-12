The district administration is on highest alert and ready to meet any emergency situation even if the flood level in the river reaches 60 feet. As many as 24 NDRF personnel were available to respond promptly to emergency situations.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicted that the prevailing weather conditions are likely to continue for a few more days. Met officials issued Red alert to a few north-eastern districts of the state while an Orange warning was issued to North and Central districts for two more days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has reviewed the rain situation with the district authorities and Ministers who are in rain-hit districts. He asked public representatives and officials to stand by the people in need of the hour.