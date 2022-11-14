GoBlue: Iconic Monuments across India to lit blue

New Delhi, Nov 14: UNICEF India is observing Child Rights Week, from 14 November (National Children's Day) to 20 November (World Children's Day) emphasizing that all children, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or any other status deserve to feel celebrated, and have the right to be included and protected especially the most marginalized and vulnerable.

The theme for this year's Word Children's Day is Inclusion, For Every Child.

The week will conclude on World Children's Day with the illumination of landmark government buildings including Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House), Parliament Building, State legislative assembly buildings and iconic historical monuments across India in #GoBlue light.

The colour blue symbolizes and draws attention to rights for #EveryChild both in India and globally.

The World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, every year. It was first celebrated in 1954 to foster international togetherness among children across the globe. The day is also an occasion meant to highlight and improve on issues that affect children's welfare.

In 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20. In 1989, the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on this date.