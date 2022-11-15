Goat gives birth to baby with 'human face' in MP, leaves owner and locals shocked

According to reports, the baby goat left people shocked due to its human-like appearance. The baby goat had human-like eyes, nose and mouth. The most bizarre feature is its its eyes, which have black rings around them making it look it is wearing glasses. The goat also has thick white fur on its head and around its chin.

Bhopal, Nov 15: In a bizarre incident, a goat gave birth to a deformed baby that looked like a human in Madhya Pradesh on Friday (November 11). The incident was reported from Sironj village in Madhya Pradesh.

The goat, owned by Nabab Khan, said it was the first time any of his animals - including a buffalo and seven goats - have given birth.

As the news of the deformed baby goat spread, locals flocked to the house of the to Khan's house to witness it. The medical term for the goat's condition is known as 'head dyspepsia'.

In yet another incident reported last year from West Bengal, a goat gave birth to a baby with eight legs and two hips. The baby goat was born in the Kalmegha area in Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal but died a few minutes later.