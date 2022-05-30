Goa SSC results to be announced on this date; how to download marksheet?

Panaji, May 30: The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announced on June 1, the board announced on Monday.

In a press release, the board said the results of SSC examinations (Class 10) will be declared at 5.30 pm at a media conference to be addressed by GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye at Porvorim near Panaji.

"The SSC examination was conducted by Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim in Two Terminal System, 1st Term between 01/12/2021 to 12/01/2022 and 2nd term between 05/04/2022 to 26/04/2022," the statement added. It was conducted at 31 examination centres and 171 subcentres across the state. While 10,530 boys attended the exam, 10,042 were girl.

Last year, the result was declared based on the internal assessment and special scheme designed to final result based on standard and class 9 and 10 internal marks for March 2021 exam and the pass percentage was 99.72 per cent.

How to Download SSC (Class 10) Marksheets?

The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on 3rd June from 9.00 am onwards.

The result booklet will also be available on the official website of the board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of the institution for official purpose from (https://www.gbshse.info) the website immediately after the declaration of results.