Goa political crisis: How numbers stack up in 40-member assembly?

How numbers stack up in Goa Assembly?

With this new development, the numbers have become absolutely lopsided in BJP's favour.

BJP has 20 MLAs, one short of simple majority. It has the support of three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). If the eight Congress leaders join the saffron party, then the ruling party will have 33 members in the assembly, while the grand old party will be reduced to three seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party has two seats, while Goa Forward Party, an ally of Congress, and Revolutionary Goans Party have one seats each.

In July, the Congress had successfully prevented its MLAs from quitting the party while asking the Speaker to disqualify Kamat and Lobo under the anti-defection law for allegedly conspiring with the BJP to engineer the defection of eight of its 11 MLAs in the state. The Speaker is yet to take a call on the plea.

Also, Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, was removed as Leader of Opposition by the party.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.