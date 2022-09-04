Vikas Singh, the BJP leader's nephew, who is also an advocate in his family, alleged that Goa Police was not doing the investigation properly.

Panaji, Sep 04: The family of Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly murdered by her associates during a trip to Goa, is expected to petition the high court, expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation into her death.

"Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this", adding that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry.

Phogat, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, had died some hours after her arrival in the coastal state in late August.

A probe into her death had led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

Her two aides Sangwan and Singh have been charged with murder by the Goa police.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom by the police.