Goa govt acts against land illegalities, cases to be transferred to SIT

Panaji, Jun 24: Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh has said that all the cases of land irregularities in the state will be transferred to the newly-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT). Talking to reporters on Thursday, Singh said that there are several cases related to the land fraud registered at the police stations across the state.

The formation of the SIT will encourage people to come forward to register complaints of land fraud, he said, adding, "So many more such cases will be transferred to the SIT in future." Singh said that besides investigating the cases, the SIT will also recommend amendments to the existing laws, rules or procedures so that such instances can be avoided in the future.