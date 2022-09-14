Goa: 8 Congress MLAs, including former CM Kamat, join BJP

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," ANI quoted Congress MLA Michael Lobo in a tweet.

Lobo formally announced the news of joining after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

It may be recalled that a similar attempt to breakaway was made in July, but it failed after five MLAs had refused to join the saffron party.

The Congress had successfully prevented its MLAs from quitting the party while asking the Speaker to disqualify Kamat and Lobo under the anti-defection law for allegedly conspiring with the BJP to engineer the defection of eight of its 11 MLAs in the state. The Speaker is yet to take a call on the plea.

Also, Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, was removed as the Leader of Opposition.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.