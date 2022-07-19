Go First planes grounded after engine snags; DGCA orders probe

The civil aviation regulator added that it is investigating the matter and the planes shall fly only when cleared by DGCA.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in Indian carriers' planes during the last one month.

On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

On Saturday night, the Calicut-Dubai flight of the Air India Express was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.

A day earlier a bird, which was alive, was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight.

SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.