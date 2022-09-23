Given the turbulent times, key for QUAD to further constructive agenda: Jaishankar

In his opening address at the at Indo-Pacific Quad meet in New York, Jaishankar said the meeting was particularly timely because the world is going through a very difficult period, asserting that with the "global repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, we are seeing climate events and emergencies" on an unprecedented scale.

He added that the HADR partnership, which was discussed and finalised in Tokyo, is "extremely timely." Jaishankar said there are other initiatives in the making, some little further in the pipeline like the STEM fellowship and they are working on the economic framework as well as the maritime domain awareness.

He said that the meeting is also an opportunity for the four nations together to discuss how to strengthen the UN-led multilateral system.

In 2017, Japan, India, Australia and the United States. given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.