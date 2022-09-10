The ongoing disengagement at Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh would be completed by September 12. Afterwards, India and China would take up the remaining issues of friction in Demchok and Depsang, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Is communist China going to resolve its present border friction with India? Our Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seems to be optimistic. It is believed to have said that India and China have completed disengagement in five areas and created buffer zones in Galwan Valley, north and south of Pangong Lake, and in PP17A in Hot Springs.

In a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry has made it clear it would not accept India's demand to restore the status quo prior to China's transgressions

The MEA has said, "It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides."

Observers say such an optimism may be too idealistic to be taken seriously. Given the pattern of China's behaviour towards India since Mao Zedong captured power in Beijing in 1949, New Delhi must maintain constant vigil on the LAC. China does not appear to be serious at all in defusing the present friction on the LAC. In a media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry has made it clear it would not accept India's demand to restore the status quo prior to China's transgressions. Beijing alleges "the status quo of April 2020... was created by India's illegal crossing of the Line of Actual Control [LAC]."

The observers suggest that in its negotiations with Beijing, New Delhi must make it clear that India would never deviate from its stated course on the subject - China must withdraw its troops to restore the status quo that existed prior to China's transgressions.

To checkmate China's aggressive designs in the region, India must proceed with its military modernisation. New Delhi could also consolidate its military co-operation with all states, including the Quad, South Korea and Taiwan, which perceive a threat to their existence from Chinese aggressive behaviour.

It is good that India and the United States will be conducting joint military drills in Auli (Uttarakhand) in October this year. Auli is at an altitude of 10,000 feet and some 95 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is sure to send a strong message to China to refrain from intending or designing to hurt India's territorial integrity.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.