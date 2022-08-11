Give TN more chances to host global events: Stalin to PM Modi

Chennai, Aug 11 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the people and state government for successfully conducting the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.

On his twitter handle, Stalin said,''Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & Self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support & request that Tamil Nadu be rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events.''

Stalin also added a hashtag in Tamil "yaadhum oore yaavarum kelir" meaning "To us all towns are one, all men our kin".

The response of Stalin comes after PM Modi appreciated Tamil Nadu government and the people for hoisting the event and showcasing the culture and hospitality of the country.

Modi had tweeted that the people and government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

''I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality. @mkstalin,'' the Prime Minister had said.

The PM also congratulated India B team (General) and India A team (Women) for winning bronze medal. He also took to independently mention the players in both the team and congratulated them for showing remarkable grit and tenacity.

The Olympiad was held at nearby Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 9.