New Delhi, Jun 18: Soon after the Centre announced 10% reservation for Agniveers in defense posts, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is looking forward to inducting highly skilled, disciplined, and motivated Agniveers into its various services and giving them wings to fly.

