Highlighting the benefits of Khadi, the Prime Minister said that it is an example of sustainable clothing, eco-friendly clothing and it has the least carbon footprint. There are many countries where the temperature is high, Khadi is also very important from the point of view of health. Hence, Khadi can play a huge role at the global level. He said this in sync with the growing trend of back to basic and sustainable living at the global level.

The Prime Minister said, "History bears witness that a thread of Khadi became the force of freedom movement, it broke the chains of slavery." He further added that the same thread of Khadi can become a source of inspiration to fulfil the promise of a developed India and thereby fulfilling the dream of a self-reliant India. "A traditional strength like Khadi can take us to new heights", he said. This Khadi Utsav is an effort to revive the spirit and history of the freedom movement and an inspiration to achieve the resolutions of New India, he added.

He recalled his Panch-Prans that he proclaimed on 15th August, from the Red Fort. "At this holy place, on the banks of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First - the great goal in front of the country, the goal of making a developed India. Second - the complete abandonment of the slavery mentality. Third - taking pride in our heritage, Fourth- making strong efforts to increase the unity of the nation, and Fifth- civic duty. He said that today's Khadi Utsav is a beautiful reflection of the 'Panch Prans'.

The Prime Minister dwelled on the neglect of Khadi in the period after independence. "At the time of the freedom movement, Khadi, which Gandhiji made the symbol of the country's self-respect, was infused with an inferiority complex after independence. Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi were completely destroyed. This condition of Khadi was very painful, especially for Gujarat", he said.

He expressed pride that the task of reviving Khadi took place on the land of Gujarat. The Prime Minister emphasised the pledge by the Government of 'Khadi for Transformation' to 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion'. He said, "We started spreading the Gujarat success experiences across the country." The problems which were related to Khadi across the country were resolved. We encouraged countrymen to buy Khadi products. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of women in the process of revival of Khadi. "Women power is also a major contributor to the growing strength of India's Khadi industry. The spirit of entrepreneurship is ingrained in our sisters and daughters. The proof of this is also the expansion of Sakhi Mandals in Gujarat", he added. He informed that in the last 8 years, sales of Khadi increased four times and for the first time, the Khadi and Gramodyog turnover crossed one lakh crore. The sector created 1.75 crore new jobs also. He said that the financial inclusion schemes like Mudra Yojana are boosting entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Member of Parliament, C R Patil, State Minister, Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Panchal, Mayor of Ahmedabad, Kiritbhai Parmar and Chairman of KVIC, Manoj Kumar were those present on the occasion.