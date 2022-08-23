Giant news from a giant planet: NASA releasing breathtaking image of Jupiter

In the images two moons, rings and distant galaxies are visible. Planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley said, ' we hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest. It's really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image.'

A post on Twitter read, 'make way for the king of the solar system. "New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt," it further added. What's special about The Great Red Spot? It is a famous storm, according to space agency, so big it could swallow Earth. It appears white in these views, "as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight," the statement also read.

. .

Interestingly Schmidt had no formal educational background in astronomy. 10 years back, a contest by the European Space Agency had sparked her interest in image processing.