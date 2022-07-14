Ghazwa-e-Hind to Hinduphobia: The larger goal Islamists want to achieve

New Delhi, July 14: Ghazwa-e-Hind, which Pakistani terrorists have used against India for several decades came back in a big way into the narrative following the decision by the Narendra Modi government to abrogate Article 370.

The destruction of India has always been on the agenda of Jihadi elements and there have often been call for Ghazwa-e-Hind. Now a report confirms that hate speeches against the Hindu community has also risen sharply on social media

The destruction of India has always been on the agenda of Jihadi elements and clarion call for Ghazwa-e-Hind has been given several times. Amidst this, Bihar police read out an excerpt from an eight-page document titled 'India Vision 2047' on Wednesday. Reading out the excerpt attributed to the PFI, the police said, "Even if 10 per cent Muslim population rally behind the vision, then they could subjugate the coward majority community and bring back the glory."

This revelation came at a time when the Rutgers University said in its latest report that hate speech directed towards the Hindu community has increased significantly across social media.

The report titled: 'Anti-Hindu Disinformation: A Case Study of Hinduphobia on Social Media' discusses about the patterns in which hate against the Hindu community is being spread. The members of the Network Contagion Lab at Rutgers University-New Brunswick (NC Lab) said that there was evidence of a sharp rise in hate speech directed towards the Hindu community across numerous social media platforms.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that there has been a systematic attempt for several years now to subjugate the Hindu community in India. We saw what happened in Kashmir and the manner in which the Kashmiri Pandits were treated, the officer said while adding that this was also part of the Ghazwa-e-Hind plan.

The issue was also discussed by Ilyas Kashmiri the head of the Al-Qaeda's 313 Brigade ahead of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Following the attacks, the ISI had tasked Kashmiri to oversee the Karachi Project in order to achieve the larger goal of Ghazwa-e-Hind. He trained several terrorists at the Mangala dam near Islamabad. Several operative were sent to Gujarat and Kashmir with the instruction to carry out blasts across the country and instil fear among the Hindus.

Some instances of achieving the larger goals both in a conventional as well as unconventional manner are the targeted killing of Hindus, the anti Hindu and the propaganda around Hinduphobia, anti- CAA protests, the recent riots just to name a few.

At a July meeting of the Al Qaeda last year, the Ghazwa-e-Hind was the main topic of discussion. It was said that the first priority would be to take over Kashmir and once this was done the entire map of India would be changed. On the Kashmir issue the leaders of the outfit said that Kashmiris had been fighting the Hindus even before the birth of Pakistan. Islam and Kashmir and Islam and Pakistan are not separate, they said.

Last year when the Uttar Pradesh police busted a terror module and arrested two operatives. It was revealed that they belonged to the Al Qaeda's Ghazwa-e-Hind module. The two members of the group identified as Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin revealed that they were told by their handlers to strike terror in India as part of the larger plan of Ghazwa-e-Hind. They even spoke about a resolution by the Al Qaeda that was passed in the Okara district of Pakistan in 2017. The outfit had decided that they would continue with their Ghazwa-e-Hind operation irrespective of how ties between India and Pakistan would be.