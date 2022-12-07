Germany touts India as 'rising power in Asia', calls it 'natural partner'

"If you trust somebody, you don't have to share the same opinions on everything. But when it comes to your most important values, most important beliefs, it's important that you share the same way of thinking," she claimed. She has also highlighted that it is crucial for both India and Germany to deliver safety and security for the welfare of their people.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar hosted the visiting Foreign Minister for bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. Both the ministers expressed their satisfaction with the renewed momentum in bilateral relations, which entered a new phase this year with the launch of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership during the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) held in Berlin on 2 May 2022.

While taking stock of the various elements of the bilateral relationship, the ministers emphasised their shared commitment to deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership with a view to make it robust and responsive to the opportunities and challenges of our times. The two ministers agreed on deeper cooperation on counter-terrorism and exploring further collaboration on defence, a statement from the Ministry of External Affair said. They noted the steady progress on the various outcomes of the 6th IGC and acknowledged the positive movement in triangular development cooperation, with three pilot projects in Cameroon, Ghana and Malawi, and one project in Peru in different stages of implementation. They also looked forward to coordinating efforts to address challenges in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

In a joint statement, they welcomed the resumption of negotiations on the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications. As India's largest trade partner in the EU, the Indian side expressed its expectation of Germany's continued support in the timely conclusion of negotiations.

​The two ministers signed the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) and welcomed it as a significant mechanism to further enhance our people-to-people ties.

