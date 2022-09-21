Gehlot on whirlwind tour: Development in Congress explained in 10 points

Gehlot is widely expected to file his nomination for the post and before leaving for New Delhi, he met with his MLAs in Jaipur. He told them that they would have to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination papers.

The process of filing the nominations for the elections begin on September 24 and will end on September 30. The last time an election was held was in 2000 when Jitendra Prasad lost to Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the top ten developments: