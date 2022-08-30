Gautam Adani surpasses Louis Vuitton boss to become 3rd richest man in the world

New Delhi, Aug 30: The latest Bloomberg Billionaire data says that Gautam Adani is now the third richest man in the world. The 60 year old business tycoon's net worth not stands at $137 billion.

Adani is third on the list behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Tesla boss Musk's net worth is $251 billion while the net worth of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos stands at $153 billion.