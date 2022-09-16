Gautam Adani briefly becomes world’s second richest person

However, as per the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, now Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault has secured the world's second richest title again by a narrow margin. The net worth of Bernard Arnault is $153.7 B, while Adani's is $152.6 B.

The ranking of the two business tycoons likely to change again in the near future as the difference between the two net worth is so narrow.

US businessman Elon Musk continues to have a firm hold on the top spot of the global wealth ranking. His net worth is $273.5 B.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the second Indian in the top 10 list with a net worth of $92.2 billion.

The other billionaires in the top ten list include Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.