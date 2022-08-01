Gati Shakti University Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 01: A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, news agency PTI reported.

"The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, inter alia, to provide for the establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya as a body corporate under the said Act," Education Minister said in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill. He said the establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will address the need of talent in the strategically important and expanding transportation sector and meet the demand for trained talent to fuel the growth and expansion of the sector.